Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducted a comparative monitoring of food prices, covering bread, potatoes, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, and other products.

Since the beginning of 2025, prices have decreased for several socially significant goods such as flour, rice, sugar, and eggs, improving food affordability and stabilizing the consumer market.

Between June and September, prices also fell for major seasonal vegetables — carrots, potatoes, and onions — due to increased supply from the harvest season.

At the same time, meat prices rose in the first half of the year, but state regulation measures and restrictions helped stop further increases. The meat market is currently assessed as stable.

As of September 8, 2025, average prices at major retail outlets were recorded as follows:

  • Carrots — 37.5 soms;
  • Onions — 32 soms;
  • Potatoes — 42 soms;
  • Vegetable oil — 144 soms;
  • Pasteurized milk — 92 soms;
  • Eggs (10 pieces) — 85 soms;
  • Granulated sugar — 72.9 soms;
  • Cabbage — 23.5 soms.
