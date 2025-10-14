12:25
Price reduction for some food products registered in Kyrgyzstan

Price reductions for some food products are being observed in Kyrgyzstan. Abdulaziz Azhymametov, head of the Department for Implementing Food Security Decisions at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, told reporters.

According to him, prices have decreased for a number of socially important products. He also admitted that meat prices have increased this year.

At the same time, prices for sugar, rice, and other products have decreased. In January, sugar was sold for 82 soms per kilogram, while now it costs 72-75 soms.

Increased domestic production entails cost reductions for both producers and processors, the representative of the Ministry of Agriculture explained. He recalled that, in accordance with a presidential decree, at least 50 percent of all agricultural products produced in the Kyrgyz Republic must be processed by 2040.
