Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of coal prices from October 1

Starting October 1, Kyrgyzstan will introduce state regulation of coal prices for a period of 90 days. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce announced.

The measure aims to prevent an increase in the cost of solid fuel during the heating season. Maximum coal prices have been set in accordance with the Law «On Pricing» and a Cabinet resolution «On State Regulation of Prices for Socially Significant Goods» dated September 8, 2023 (No. 455).

The State Antimonopoly Service will oversee compliance with the regulation and may extend the measure if the coal market remains unstable.

«The introduction of temporary restrictions will help prevent speculative price hikes and ensure fuel affordability for the population,» the ministry said in a statement.
