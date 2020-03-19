11:24
Kyrgyzstan to begin broadcasting of video lessons for schoolchildren

Video lessons for schoolchildren will be broadcast in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Broadcasting of lessons on Bilim Ilim channel (ElTR) will begin today, on March 19.

Universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan switch to distance learning
«In connection with the long school break, the Ministry of Education and Science has begun preparing video lessons. Creative-Taalim educational complex, the National Computer Gymnasium No. 5 and teachers were involved in their production,» the ministry told.

The ministry added that schoolbooks in Kyrgyz, Russian, Uzbek and Tajik languages ​​and about 400 books on various topics have been posted on the website www.lib.kg .

«Schoolchildren and parents can also use multimedia complexes iBilim and Bilim Bulagi produced by the ministry,» it added.

Recall, all schools and universities of the republic have been closed for quarantine for three weeks since March 16.
