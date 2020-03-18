Universities and colleges of Kyrgyzstan switch to distance learning

Colleges and universities of Kyrgyzstan have switched to distance learning. Order of the Ministry of Education and Science of the country says.

The heads of secondary and higher vocational educational institutions, regardless of their form of ownership and departmental affiliation, were ordered to organize an educational process for students using distance technologies and online courses, as well as to develop independent work plans for students during the premature break.

In addition, the ministry instructed to conduct explanatory work with students, and, if necessary, with their parents, on the advisability of staying at home during the quarantine period.

At the time of quarantine, it was also ordered to introduce temporary restrictions on business travel of employees of educational institutions, and students — on participation in academic mobility programs.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported today. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.