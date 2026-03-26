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Teacher from Kyrgyzstan named Best Teacher of CIS

Aida Zhanybaeva, principal of preschool educational institution No. 7 in the village of Eshperov, Ton district, Issyk-Kul region, has won the international competition Best Teacher of the CIS. The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic announced.

According to the ministry, she was awarded a first-place diploma. The final round of the competition was held on March 24 in Astana.

The first round began on February 7, and the representative of Kyrgyzstan advanced to the second round.

Teachers from Central Asian countries participated in the competition. Aida Zhanybaeva was also awarded the Best Teacher of CIS badge and statuette.

The ministry congratulated Aida Zhanybaeva on her achievement and wished her further success.
link: https://24.kg/english/367599/
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