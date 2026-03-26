List of training areas at Kyrgyzstan’s universities planned to be revised

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan held an extended working meeting with the rectors of higher education institutions.

According to the ministry’s press service, the meeting was attended by deputy ministers responsible for the areas they oversee and representatives of the ministry’s departments. Rectors of regional universities were able to participate in the meeting online.

During the meeting, current reforms and priority areas for the development of higher and secondary vocational education were reviewed. The discussion focused on the transition to updated state educational standards in the context of the introduction of a 12-year school system, as well as revising the list of training areas and updating educational programs to reflect modern requirements.

Current issues in science were also raised, including the development of scientific potential, improving the quality of research, and strengthening the relationship between science and education.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening the role of educational and methodological associations, the implementation of a system of key performance indicators (KPIs) in universities, and increasing the transparency of their activities.

In addition, measures to improve the quality of higher education and foster innovation were discussed, including updating educational and research programs, developing the scientific potential of universities, and improving the quality management system.

During the meeting, information was also provided on ongoing work to digitalize the education system and plans for the upcoming period.

The discussion covered the draft Strategy for the Development of Higher Education for 2026–2030, as well as key areas of the National Development Program until 2030, which include the implementation of a dual education system, expanding university engagement with business and academia, updating training programs, and developing new promising areas.

Minister Gulzat Isamatova emphasized the importance of systemic modernization of higher education, strengthening the practical focus of training, and integrating science, education, and industry. It was also noted that similar meetings will be held at all higher education institutions across the country in the format of off-site sessions, with each institution’s performance reviewed.

Following the meeting, priority objectives were identified and corresponding instructions were given.