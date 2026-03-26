Online registration for first grade to begin in Kyrgyzstan on April 1

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan approved a regulation on the digital technology system Electronic Enrollment of Children in State and Municipal General Education Organizations by its order.

According to the document, for the 2026/27 academic year, children born between January 1 and December 31, 2019, and between January 1 and December 31, 2020, will be admitted to first grade.

Children over 8, or those who do not have documents confirming the identity of the child or parent/legal guardian, are admitted to school by decision of the Commission for Children’s Affairs.

Admission to first grade is carried out through the Electronic Enrollment digital technology system in all regions of the republic in two stages:

— in the first stage, children are admitted if one of the parents (legal guardians) has a permanent residence (registration) in the microdistrict of the corresponding school;

— in the second stage, children are admitted regardless of the parents’ permanent residence, provided there are available places.

The first stage will begin on April 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. The second stage, subject to availability at the selected school, will begin on June 1, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Legal guardians register their child for school through their personal account on the 1mektep.edu.gov.kg platform.

No tests, exams, competitions, or interviews are permitted when enrolling children in first grade at general education institutions.

The main objectives of implementing the Electronic Enrollment system are: — registration, accounting, and data processing when enrolling children in first grade; — ensuring equal rights and opportunities for every child to receive primary general education.

The system processes the personal data of the child, the applicant, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreign citizens through Tunduk interdepartmental electronic interaction system for verification.

Child information:

personal identification number (PIN);

last name, first name, patronymic;

gender;

date of birth.

Applicant information:

personal identification number (PIN);

last name, first name, and patronymic;

gender;

date of birth;

legal address (applicant’s registration information);

contact numbers (mobile number);

email.

Personal data in the Electronic Enrollment system is protected in accordance with the Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.