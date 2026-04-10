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Sadyr Japarov: State is developing additional support measures for teachers

The state is developing additional support measures for teachers. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced this during a working visit to Osh region, where he took part in a ceremony marking the start of construction of 10 secondary schools.

According to him, Osh is experiencing a shortage of teachers, although the situation is relatively better compared to other regions.

«Nevertheless, this is a complex problem. The Ministry of Education is currently implementing measures to address it: university graduates are being sent to work in schools, and in 2025, more than 1,000 young specialists have already begun working. Furthermore, senior students are being given the opportunity to combine their studies with teaching in schools.

Under Nariste program, approximately 3,000 teachers have undergone advanced training and were transferred to primary school, which also helps reduce the workload,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

The state, he added, is also developing additional support and incentive measures for teachers.

«Overall, there is positive progress in resolving the personnel issue. According to my information, the textbook supply in Osh is 97 percent. Nevertheless, as part of Altyn Kazyk program and transition to a 12-year education system starting in 2025, Okuu Kitebi publishing house has begun preparing and publishing educational and methodological materials. This process will be gradual. Textbooks are already being published on English, mathematics, and natural sciences, and competitions are being held among authors for Kyrgyz language, geography, and history,» the president added.
link: https://24.kg/english/369863/
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