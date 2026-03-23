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Kyrgyz applicants can receive scholarships to study at Romania’s universities

Applicants from Kyrgyzstan can receive scholarships to study at Romanian universities. The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation reported.

According to the ministry, applications are now open for Romanian government scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis for the 2026/27 academic year.

The program covers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in all fields except medicine.

Scholarship recipients receive free tuition, dormitory accommodation, and monthly stipends.

For those who do not speak Romanian, a free preparatory year is provided.

The main requirement for candidates is good academic performance (a minimum grade point average of 4 or 7 according to the Romanian system).

Applications are accepted strictly online until March 31.

Learn more and submit your documents on the website: https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro.
link: https://24.kg/english/367056/
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