Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16

All schools and higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan will be closed for three-week quarantine from March 16. The decision was made at a meeting of the Security Council. Presidential press service said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format today with participation of the heads of several state bodies and government plenipotentiaries in the regions.

The head of state noted that all countries of the world, despite economic losses, putting public health in the first place, closed their borders and routes.

Kyrgyzstan also works in this direction. It must be said openly that this situation affects the economy. We must switch to cost-saving regime of the republican budget and be prepared for threats and challenges.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed that the health of the country’s population is a priority issue. He emphasized that the coronavirus situation was under his personal control, various information is received from government bodies hourly.

«There are various speculations and conversations in society. In the digital age, unconfirmed information is rapidly spreading on social media. There are those who doubt the absence of coronavirus in the country. After cases of this infection were registered in the nearest neighboring country — Kazakhstan, anxiety will also intensify in our country. This is a natural process. We must strengthen our work and promptly, openly provide the public with information,» he said.

Information from two republican emergency response centers on the situation with the coronavirus was heard at the meeting of the Security Council.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again pointed out the personal responsibility of the heads of the involved state bodies. The most stringent measures will be taken for the improper implementation of the necessary measures.
