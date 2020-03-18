Bishkek City Hall forms headquarters for economic stability

The Bishkek City Hall has formed a city headquarters for economic stability in order to minimize negative effects of external factors associated with the spread of coronavirus and ensure economic stability in the capital. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Almaz Baketaev, First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek for economic and financial issues.

«The city headquarters will constantly monitor the social and economic situation of the capital, daily analyze prices of socially significant food products and their stocks,» the City Hall noted.

The economic headquarters include the First Deputy Mayor of the capital Almaz Baketaev, Deputy Director of the Department of Economics and Investments Sato Karash, heads of the mayor’s office, districts’ administrations, team of economists and financiers, law enforcement officials, the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes and the city department of the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, the Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev said that the losses of the budget of Kyrgyzstan due to the coronavirus were estimated at 28 billion soms.