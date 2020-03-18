15:37
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Bishkek City Hall forms headquarters for economic stability

The Bishkek City Hall has formed a city headquarters for economic stability in order to minimize negative effects of external factors associated with the spread of coronavirus and ensure economic stability in the capital. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Almaz Baketaev, First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek for economic and financial issues.

«The city headquarters will constantly monitor the social and economic situation of the capital, daily analyze prices of socially significant food products and their stocks,» the City Hall noted.

The economic headquarters include the First Deputy Mayor of the capital Almaz Baketaev, Deputy Director of the Department of Economics and Investments Sato Karash, heads of the mayor’s office, districts’ administrations, team of economists and financiers, law enforcement officials, the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes and the city department of the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, the Vice Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev said that the losses of the budget of Kyrgyzstan due to the coronavirus were estimated at 28 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/146945/
views: 45
Print
Related
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
Results of 2019. Economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to depend on gold
Economic results 2019: Dependence on gold and Eurasian rules
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to grow by 3.4% annually in the next 2 years
September results. Gold mining keeps Kyrgyzstan’s economy afloat
Half a year results: Economy of Kyrgyzstan gets out of stagnation
March results. Dependence of Kyrgyzstan’s economy on gold persists
February results. Gold lifts economy of Kyrgyzstan up
January results. Kyrgyzstan's economy on a golden horse
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about economic results of 2018
Popular
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
18 March, Wednesday
15:32
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ban on entry into country introduced from March 19 Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ban on entry into country in...
15:24
19 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Delhi stuck at Almaty airport
15:18
Bishkek City Hall forms headquarters for economic stability
15:12
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 19
15:00
Bishkek hospitals introduce restrictions on visiting patients