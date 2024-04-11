Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth reaches 8.8 percent in first quarter of 2024

«The achievement of growth of our economy in the first quarter of this year of 8.8 percent, and excluding Kumtor mine — 9.8 percent, is evidence of the effectiveness of the policy of accelerating the pace of development under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov,» the head of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov said.

According to him, in comparison with the figures of the first quarter of 2023, the growth is three times higher. The head of the Cabinet believes that these are not just numbers, they are the result of the hard work of the president’s team over the past three years.

«We are on the right path, and our task is to maintain the trajectory, move forward, giving priority to increasing public investment and developing human capital. Our goal is to create a sustainable future for Kyrgyzstan, where every citizen will have the opportunity to fulfill their potential,» he concluded.