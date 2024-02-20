11:44
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.96
English

Internal growth - driver of Kyrgyzstan’s economy

Strong domestic demand continued to serve as a key driver of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. The weekly macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

The EDB notes that investments in the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 27.7 percent, the volume of wholesale and retail trade — by 22.8 percent, hotel and restaurant services — by 15.2 percent. The economy received additional impetus thanks to an increase in the production of basic metals (+35.3 percent).

«We believe that domestic demand will weaken against the backdrop of constraining monetary policy conditions and the projected state budget surplus. According to our estimates, GDP will grow by 4.5 percent in 2024,» the bank commented.
link: https://24.kg/english/287148/
views: 152
Print
Related
Inflation is slowing down in Kyrgyzstan, EDB explains why
Akylbek Japarov: Bishkek should become a locomotive of our economy
Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to keep rate at 13 percent in next six months
2023 Results: Modest GDP growth, secret Kumtor and emergency situation regime
Gloomy forecast: Prices will continue to grow in 2024
Daniyar Amangeldiev: Fiscal reform has shown effectiveness
Minister of Economy: We managed to contain hyperinflation in Kyrgyzstan
IMF gives recommendations for sustainability of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue President meets with Secretaries of Security Councils of Regional Dialogue
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
20 February, Tuesday
11:41
Estimated date of relocation of Western bus station from Bishkek announced Estimated date of relocation of Western bus station fro...
11:19
More than 6,000 traffic violations registered in Bishkek in February 2024
11:10
Nine fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:56
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with US National Security Council representatives
10:42
Purchase and sale of apartments through Tunduk app to be possible from March 1