Internal growth - driver of Kyrgyzstan’s economy

Strong domestic demand continued to serve as a key driver of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. The weekly macroeconomic review of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

The EDB notes that investments in the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 27.7 percent, the volume of wholesale and retail trade — by 22.8 percent, hotel and restaurant services — by 15.2 percent. The economy received additional impetus thanks to an increase in the production of basic metals (+35.3 percent).

«We believe that domestic demand will weaken against the backdrop of constraining monetary policy conditions and the projected state budget surplus. According to our estimates, GDP will grow by 4.5 percent in 2024,» the bank commented.