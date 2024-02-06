16:39
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with member of the Board of Rothschild & Co Arielle Malard de Rothschild. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Issues of cooperation in attracting investments for the implementation of large national strategic projects and providing consulting services were discussed.

«The parties expressed their readiness to develop interaction and partnership in the financial and investment spheres,» the statement says.

Rothschild & Co is a financial holding company controlled by the French and English branches of the Rothschild family, headquartered in London. This is the flagship of the Rothschild banking group.

The firm’s banking business covers the areas of investment banking, restructuring, corporate banking, private equity, asset management and private banking. It is also known to act as an advisor and lender to governments and large corporations. In addition, the company has its own private equity investment account.
