Losses of Kyrgyzstan's budget due to coronavirus estimated at 28 billion soms

«We have carried out estimations. Budget losses will amount to about 28 billion,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy today.

According to him, taking into account the current situation, a special plan has been developed on additional sources of budget financing. It is designed for 6.9 billion soms. But there are also some questions regarding it now.

«Business is currently reducing its work, therefore, sources of tax financing are also decreasing. We together with the Ministry of Finance are working with external donors. Meetings within the UN system were held twice. We decided to develop an anti-crisis plan. It is ready, but is designed for 2-3 weeks. We must develop a plan for a period from three to six months. It is necessary to plan what kind of assistance we can provide to business, how to replenish the budget. This plan also includes donor assistance,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.