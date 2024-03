Real GDP growth is forecast to be about 3.9 percent at year-end 2024. Report on the monetary policy of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

The industrial sector will have a positive impact on the dynamics of overall GDP. The contribution of agriculture and the energy sector to economic growth will be restrained due to the expected low-water season.

«In 2025, the growth rate of real GDP is expected to be 5.7 percent,» the National Bank noted.