Investment activity to be driver of Kyrgyzstan’s economy

«We believe that investment activity will continue to play the role of a key driver of the economy during this year,» the weekly macro review of the Eurasian Development Bank says.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth continued to accelerate, amounting to 8.8 percent in January — March 2024. The expansion of business activity was formed by investment and consumer demand. Investments grew by 66.6 percent in annual terms.

«The largest growth was observed in the construction of water supply facilities and the energy sector (EDB project financing in hydropower). Strong consumer demand was formed against the background of real wage growth and consumer lending,» the EDB said.