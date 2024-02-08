Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co

A joint meeting was held between the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Bokontaev and the Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev with a delegation from the financial holding company Rothschild & Co. The press service of the National Bank reported.

Possible areas of cooperation between the Kyrgyz side within the framework of investment and consulting activities of Rothschild & Co. were discussed at the meeting.

Earlier, a similar meeting was held by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.