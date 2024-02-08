14:18
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co

A joint meeting was held between the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Bokontaev and the Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev with a delegation from the financial holding company Rothschild & Co. The press service of the National Bank reported.

Possible areas of cooperation between the Kyrgyz side within the framework of investment and consulting activities of Rothschild & Co. were discussed at the meeting.

Earlier, a similar meeting was held by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/286237/
views: 167
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of Rothschild & Co
2023 Results: Modest GDP growth, secret Kumtor and emergency situation regime
Gloomy forecast: Prices will continue to grow in 2024
Daniyar Amangeldiev: Fiscal reform has shown effectiveness
Minister of Economy: We managed to contain hyperinflation in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia meets with Akylbek Japarov
IMF gives recommendations for sustainability of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
President Sadyr Japarov meets with leaders of several countries in Dubai
Majority of population of Kyrgyzstan consider coming years as good for economy
Economy Minister explains reasons for inflation in Kyrgyzstan to deputies
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
13:48
Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from irrigation ditch Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from i...
13:39
Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov
12:45
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:27
Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth 3.9 billion soms transferred to state
12:14
Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co