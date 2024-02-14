Akylbek Japarov: Bishkek should become a locomotive of our economy

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in a meeting of the board of Bishkek City Hall. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed the results of the municipality’s work for 2023 and tasks for 2024.

Head of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov expressed his gratitude to the employees of the City Hall for coordinated operational work during the emergency situation at the heating and power plant in Bishkek.

He emphasized the existing potential to increase the city budget, noting the need to step up work on tax administration, inventory, accounting, management of municipal property. He also stressed the need for digitalization of all processes.

Bishkek city should become a locomotive of our economy. It is necessary to digitalize all processes in order to electronically monitor and control important areas of life of the capital. Akylbek Japarov

«It is necessary to introduce a special order in the city, rules concerning cleanliness, public safety, aesthetics of the urban environment and landscaping. The city should be comfortable for residents and tourists. We need beautiful architectural ensembles, five-star hotels. A football stadium is expected to be built this year. We plan to build a modern business center with all the infrastructure,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Following the results of the meeting of the board of the City Hall, a number of instructions were given, including to step up work on tax administration, digitalization, to strengthen the requirements and control measures on the emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere by cars without catalytic converters.

Within the framework of the meeting of the board, the head of the Cabinet inspected the vehicles purchased for the City Hall, in particular 11 units of electric vehicles for the municipal inspection, which was created to control landscaping and public order. Also, 40 units of special vehicles and equipment have been purchased for municipal enterprises.