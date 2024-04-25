15:13
Economy is moving towards sustainable development - Akylbek Japarov

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, said at a meeting of the board of the Presidential Executive Office that the rate of economic growth currently exceeds 7 percent.

According to him, the growth rate in 2021 was 5.5 percent, in 2022 — 9 percent, and in 2023 — 6.2 percent.

«This indicates that the economy is gradually adapting to the current post-Covid and geopolitical situation and is moving towards sustainable development,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He noted that last year economic growth was ensured by all sectors of the economy: production volume in construction — by 10.3 percent, in the service sector — by 6.2 percent, in industry — by 2.7 percent; in agriculture the growth was 0 .6 percent.

GDP per capita, according to the head of the Cabinet, amounted to almost $2,000.

«The International Monetary Fund has revised its economic growth forecast for our country. The World Bank also improved its forecast for the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Akylbek Japarov said.
