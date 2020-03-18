Kyrgyzstani tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE. Thenational.ae media outlet says.

At least 15 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the UAE on March 17.

«The list of newly infected includes citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, the USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh, the UK and Spain,» the message says.

The country’s Ministry of Health confirmed the total number of people infected in the UAE — 113.

It is specified that the people tested positive for the virus. At the moment, all the patients undergo treatment in the UAE.

«All of them had previously been in contact with people infected with coronavirus,» the media outlet says.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic informed about three coronavirus cases in Jalal-Abad region today.