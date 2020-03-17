Heavy vehicles passed through Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

Kazakhstan began to pass heavy trucks coming from Kyrgyzstan at 22.00. The Chairman of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Ularbek Sharsheev announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security.

According to him, cargoes are passed unhampered through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

The border with China is still closed. «The PRC does not let goods or people in. The border is closed only for people from our side,» Ularbek Sharsheev told.

According to him, the checkpoints on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border are operating as usual.