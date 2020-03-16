16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Two criminal cases opened for food speculation in Kyrgyzstan

Two criminal cases were opened on the facts of food speculation in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget.

According to him, employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed facts of food sales at inflated prices during a raid.

Related news
Kazakhstan imposes restrictions on border
«In some cases, it was possible to return the money to customers. The situation stabilized only after outreach at retail outlets. The Prime Minister personally visited several large stores and markets,» Erkin Asrandiev told.

The government assures that there will be no shortage of food in the country.

«There are enough food products in the country. Kazakhstan has declared a state of emergency, but restrictions on crossing the border are applied only to people. Cargoes with groceries and essential goods will be passed,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/146613/
views: 101
Print
Related
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan tightens border control
Government of Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of flour prices
Nearly 84 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan asks China for help in fight against virus
Number of infected with coronavirus outside China exceeds 88,000 people
Uzbekistan stops transport communication with other countries due to coronavirus
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic
Production of medical masks launched in Osh city
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
16 March, Monday
16:09
Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational...
15:45
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan tightens border control
15:28
Kyrgyz government allocates 220 million soms to replenish material reserve
15:24
Executive Secretary of Pardon Commission under President appointed
15:10
Government of Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of flour prices