Two criminal cases opened for food speculation in Kyrgyzstan

Two criminal cases were opened on the facts of food speculation in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget.
According to him, employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes revealed facts of food sales at inflated prices during a raid.
The government assures that there will be no shortage of food in the country.
«There are enough food products in the country. Kazakhstan has declared a state of emergency, but restrictions on crossing the border are applied only to people. Cargoes with groceries and essential goods will be passed,» Erkin Asrandiev said.