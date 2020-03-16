10:20
No obstacles for movement of goods across border with Kazakhstan

As of today, there are no obstacles for movement of goods across the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. It was announced during a telephone conversation between the prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on March 14.

The parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation. The heads of Government paid special attention to the issue of ensuring further coordinated work of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border for unhindered passage of citizens and goods in both directions.
