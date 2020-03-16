10:20
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat

Kindergartens will not be closed in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the country reported.

According to the ministry, sanitary treatment is carried out at kindergartens.

At a meeting of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic in a narrow format, it was decided to introduce quarantine from March 16 to April 8 for students of secondary schools and students of higher educational institutions. The Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and spread of coronavirus called on Kyrgyzstanis not to visit shopping and entertainment centers with children, not to go to playgrounds with them. It is recommended to stay at home during the quarantine period.
