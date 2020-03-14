Train collides with minibus in Belovodskoye village, woman killed

Train collided with a passenger minibus in Belovodskoye village. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at approximately 19.00. «Several victims get stuck in the minibus. Emergencies Ministry employees who arrived at the scene rescued them and handed them over to the ambulance staff,» the ministry said.

As a result, one woman died, 12 people with various injuries were taken to a hospital in Moskovsky district.