Possible coronavirus pandemic end date voiced in China

Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government’s senior medical adviser, said that pandemic of the novel coronavirus in the world could be over by June. The New York Post reports.

According to the expert, this requires from countries to mobilize all their forces to combat COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that under such a condition it will take a few months.

«My advice is calling for all countries to follow WHO instructions and intervene on a national scale,» Zhong Nanshan said.

The expert believes that the warmer weather could help slow the spread of the virus.

«My estimate of June is based on scenarios that all countries take positive measures,» he said. «But if some countries do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously, and intervene strongly, it would last longer.»

According to the latest data, a total of 128,000 people are infected in 116 countries, 4,720 have died, over 68,000 patients have recovered.
