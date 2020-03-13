12:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Coronavirus confirmed in 116 countries

At least 47,300 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in 116 countries outside of China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The highest number of patients is in Italy (12,462), Iran (10,075), South Korea (7,869), France (2,284), Spain (2,277) and Germany (2,078).

In total, 128,343 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today. During the day, the number of people infected with coronavirus increased by 2,208 people. The number of dead reached 4,720 people, recovered — 68,324.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,781 cases of infection, 3,056 dead and 50,318 recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/146389/
views: 119
Print
Related
Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany
Government of Kyrgyzstan recommends students to spend spring break at home
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
ADB allocates $ 200 mln to support supply chains in fight against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan restricts mass events amid coronavirus threat
USA bans travel from Europe for a month
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
WHO announces global coronavirus pandemic
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
13 March, Friday
12:16
Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Ge...
12:04
Provocateur at rally for women's rights arrested for extortion
11:39
Three minors injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
11:30
Government of Kyrgyzstan recommends students to spend spring break at home
11:14
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation