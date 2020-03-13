Coronavirus confirmed in 116 countries

At least 47,300 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in 116 countries outside of China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The highest number of patients is in Italy (12,462), Iran (10,075), South Korea (7,869), France (2,284), Spain (2,277) and Germany (2,078).

In total, 128,343 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today. During the day, the number of people infected with coronavirus increased by 2,208 people. The number of dead reached 4,720 people, recovered — 68,324.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,781 cases of infection, 3,056 dead and 50,318 recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.