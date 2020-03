Driver of Mercedes-Benz car, having lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and it rolled over in Osh region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result, a woman died and a man was injured. Rescuers handed over the body of the deceased to employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Expertise was commissioned.

The injured was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Five rescuers worked at the scene of the traffic accident.