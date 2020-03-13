09:17
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was sentenced to nine years in prison for public support of terrorism in Samara Oblast of Russia. REGNUM news agency reports with reference to the press service of the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The investigators and the court found out that the man took on the ideology of the Islamic State international terrorist organization no later than in 2017.

The defendant began to post information on the Internet, which, according to experts, contained signs of support and propaganda of the ideology of violence.

From 2017 to 2018, the man persuaded and recruited a woman,33, living in Samara, to participate in the activities of the terrorist organization.
