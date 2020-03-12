Air Manas plans to buy 3 aircraft through Eurasian Development Bank

The Eurasian Development Bank will finance a deal on purchase of three aircraft for Air Manas. Chairman of the EDB Board Andrey Belyaninov told during a video conference.

As of today, the bank is implementing the project through state-transport leasing companies.

«This deal is already at the end of the process. We hope that it will take place and the renewal of Kyrgyz airlines will begin,» Andrey Belyaninov said.

He told that the EDB offered Kyrgyzstan its participation in the modernization of Manas International Airport. It involves all eight airports that are part of MIA OJSC.