Citizen of Ukraine dies at coal deposit in Osh region

A 41-year-old citizen of Ukraine died at a coal deposit in Uzgen district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, another man, also a foreigner, was injured. Spokesman for the Internal Affairs Department of the region Zhenish Ashyrbaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the police department of Salam-Alik rural area received a message about an emergency at the coal field on Besh-Terek pasture in Uzgen district. «It turned out that Sai-Aska LLC has been conducting geological exploration there since September 2019. They invited experts from Ukraine, a total of 21 people. Support of the mine collapsed the day before. One person, 41, died. The second, 44, was injured, has a broken leg,» the police said.

Expertise has been commissioned. The fact was registered; an investigation is underway. The victim is in the Uzgen District Hospital.