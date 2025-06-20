Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov met with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan, Valery Zhovtenko. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the current state of Kyrgyzstan-Ukraine relations and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Edil Baisalov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and international law. He also expressed hope for the further strengthening of humanitarian, cultural, and educational ties between the two countries.

Valery Zhovtenko thanked the Kyrgyz side for an open and constructive dialogue. He emphasized Ukraine’s interest in intensifying bilateral cooperation and expressed readiness for further interaction.