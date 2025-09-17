Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program

The administration of Donald Trump has approved the delivery of the first batch of weapons to Ukraine under the PURL program, Reuters reported, citing its sources.

According to the agency, the White House has cleared its first military aid package for Ukraine, which may soon be dispatched. For the first time, a new mechanism will be used to supply U.S. weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, under which Washington provides military aid from Pentagon stockpiles funded by NATO allies. The mechanism is called PURL, short for the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby approved two aid packages worth $500 million each, Reuters said.

In August, NATO announced that Germany and Canada had pledged $500 million each to finance the PURL program. Earlier, similar commitments were made by the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.