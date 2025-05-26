Russia and Ukraine have completed a «1,000 for 1,000» prisoner swap. The Russian Defense Ministry reported.

During the third round of the exchange, 303 people were released. This information was also confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — Kyiv handed over 303 Russian servicemen to Moscow.

Currently, the Russians are in Belarus, where they will receive assistance. Later, they will travel to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed that during the «1,000 for 1,000» prisoner exchange, Russia did not return any «Azov» militants. «This happened because the exchange took place in the format of mutual lists, and the Russian side handed over only those it was prepared to release,» the ministry clarified.

The agreement on the large prisoner exchange was reached at the first meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul since March 2022.