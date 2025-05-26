14:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Ukraine and Russia complete “1,000 for 1,000” prisoner exchange

Russia and Ukraine have completed a «1,000 for 1,000» prisoner swap. The Russian Defense Ministry reported.

During the third round of the exchange, 303 people were released. This information was also confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — Kyiv handed over 303 Russian servicemen to Moscow.

Currently, the Russians are in Belarus, where they will receive assistance. Later, they will travel to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.

The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed that during the «1,000 for 1,000» prisoner exchange, Russia did not return any «Azov» militants. «This happened because the exchange took place in the format of mutual lists, and the Russian side handed over only those it was prepared to release,» the ministry clarified.

The agreement on the large prisoner exchange was reached at the first meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul since March 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/330377/
views: 119
Print
Related
Kyrgyz rescuers participate in large-scale international exercises in Russia
Russian journalists film TV program about Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz special services shown military developments of Russia’s National Guard
Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU
Natives of Central Asia with Russian passports are on frontlines in Ukraine
Russia tightens entry rules for foreign nationals starting June 30
Zhogorku Kenesh, State Duma Chairmen discuss inter-parliamentary ties expansion
Russia and Central Asia to establish unified energy resources trading system
Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia
Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia
Popular
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
26 May, Monday
14:16
First stage of drift competitions held in Kyrgyzstan First stage of drift competitions held in Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Hospital building with land plot returned to state in Kyrgyzstan
13:55
Ukraine and Russia complete “1,000 for 1,000” prisoner exchange
13:44
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
12:49
Kyrgyz rescuers participate in large-scale international exercises in Russia