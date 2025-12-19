Edil Baisalov holds talks with Ukrainian Ambassador

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov met with Valeriy Zhovtenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

At the meeting, they discussed international policy issues and the state of Kyrgyzstan-Ukraine bilateral relations. The parties also exchanged views on current issues of mutual interest.

The Kyrgyz side emphasized its unwavering position: the need to quickly end the bloodshed in Ukraine and support international negotiating initiatives to achieve a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, with humanitarian considerations as the priority.

Following the talks, they reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular working contacts and further constructive cooperation.