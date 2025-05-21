12:19
Natives of Central Asia with Russian passports are on frontlines in Ukraine

Head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, stated that 20,000 individuals, who have obtained Russian citizenship, have been sent to the combat zone in Ukraine. He made this announcement during the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

«Our military investigative department conducts raids. We’ve already caught 80,000 such Russian citizens who not only avoid the frontlines — they don’t even want to show up at the military enlistment office. We’ve tracked down 80,000, registered them for military service, and now 20,000 ‘new’ Russian citizens — who, for some reason, don’t like living in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, or Kyrgyzstan — are on the frontlines,» the head of the Investigative Committee said.

It’s worth noting that Russia has previously adopted 15 laws aimed at combating illegal migration. These include mechanisms for deporting illegal migrants and the creation of a registry of controlled individuals who are prohibited from staying in the country.

Since February 5, Russia has enforced a regime for the expulsion of illegal migrants. Any foreign national subject to this measure is added to the register of controlled individuals until they are deported (or voluntarily leave the country), or until their legal status in Russia is settled.

Migrants included in the register face several restrictions. For example, they are prohibited from registering marriages or divorces, enrolling children in kindergartens or educational institutions, conducting banking operations, driving vehicles, and accessing various essential services required for daily life.
