Japarov voices support for Trump, Putin in seeking peaceful solution on Ukraine

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed support for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in their efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. He made the statement during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He voiced backing for the efforts of the U.S. leader and the Russian president in seeking ways toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

«We support the efforts of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine,» Sadyr Japarov said.