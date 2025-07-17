23:42
39-year-old Yulia Svyrydenko appointed new Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine. She will head the government instead of Denys Shmyhal, who was dismissed on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the week, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko head the Cabinet of Ministers.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelensky proposed Verkhovna Rada to appoint him as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov.

Denys Shmyhal served as Prime Minister for five years and four months — longer than other heads of government.

262 deputies voted for Yulia Svyrydenko, 22 voted against, and other 26 deputies abstained.
