National Bank: Kyrgyzstan has no deficit of dollars and any other currency

«As of today, information about a shortage of dollars is not true. There is no deficit of dollars or any other currency in Kyrgyzstan,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank, said at a briefing today.

According to him, yesterday there were cases, when exchange offices and commercial banks suspended operations on the purchase and sale of the currency. Everyone was waiting for the opening of markets in Russia and Kazakhstan. They paused because of the time difference to adjust the exchange rates in the morning.

«We receive complaints that nobody sold dollars yesterday, that there is a shortage. It is not true. There are no problems with the purchase of dollars and any other currency in the republic. If the currency is not sold in exchange offices, you can go to the bank and get the desired currency in any amount. I think the exchange rate will be adjusted in the near future. As of today, the maximum rate is 73 soms. A small rollback is already registered. The National Bank has enough international reserves to meet any demand,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
