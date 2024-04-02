Buying rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan

Buying rate of the U.S. dollar has dropped over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Banks sell the currency at a single rate.

Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy the dollars for 89.3-89.4 soms and sell for 89.87 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 89.4074 soms (0.07 percent drop).

The euro also depreciated a little. Today it is bought for 95.6-96 soms, sold for 96.2-96.74 soms. Its official exchange rate is 96.4706 soms (0.04 percent growth).

The Russian ruble still remains cheaper than the som. It is bought for 0.95-0.96 soms, sold for 0.977-0.985 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9667 soms (0.06 percent growth).

The Kazakh tenge remains relatively stable. Its buying rate is 0.13-0.14 soms, the selling rate is 0.205-0.21 soms. The official rate is 0.2002 soms (0.05 percent growth).