12:07
USD 89.41
EUR 96.47
RUB 0.97
English

Buying rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan

Buying rate of the U.S. dollar has dropped over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Banks sell the currency at a single rate.

Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy the dollars for 89.3-89.4 soms and sell for 89.87 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 89.4074 soms (0.07 percent drop).

The euro also depreciated a little. Today it is bought for 95.6-96 soms, sold for 96.2-96.74 soms. Its official exchange rate is 96.4706 soms (0.04 percent growth).

The Russian ruble still remains cheaper than the som. It is bought for 0.95-0.96 soms, sold for 0.977-0.985 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9667 soms (0.06 percent growth).

The Kazakh tenge remains relatively stable. Its buying rate is 0.13-0.14 soms, the selling rate is 0.205-0.21 soms. The official rate is 0.2002 soms (0.05 percent growth).
link: https://24.kg/english/290515/
views: 51
Print
Related
U.S. dollar appreciates again in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exchange rate grows in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar to som exchange rate grows by almost 4 percent in 2023
Dollar exchange rate grows slightly in Kyrgyzstan
Appreciation of U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan
Dollar appreciates for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Dollar and ruble exchange rates slightly drop in Kyrgyzstan
Euro depreciates over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Dollar buying rate continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan
Economists make forecast on dollar exchange rate for December
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Tuesday
12:01
Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from provided by Finance Ministry Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from prov...
11:53
Buying rate of U.S. dollar drops in Kyrgyzstan
11:35
Cars worth 107.8 million soms to be purchased for bailiff, enforcement services
11:29
Novopavlovka village to have no gas for three days
11:23
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fuel marking