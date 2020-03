A car knocked down and killed 48-year-old woman in Alamedin district. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department for Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on March 9 in the area of HPP-2 at about 6.00. The car driver was drunk. He was arrested. The vehicle was placed on impoundment lot. The Internal Affairs Department of Alamedin district is conducting an investigation.