Parliamentary speaker asks Ambassador of Iran to help drivers stuck at border

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Kharrazi. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The parties discussed current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction, exchanged views on expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The Speaker of the Parliament announced his readiness to expand Kyrgyz-Iranian trade and economic relations. «At present, the trade between Kyrgyzstan and Iran is $ 30 million, but this figure does not reflect our economic opportunities,» Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said.

He added that the Kyrgyz Republic was interested in attracting Iranian investment in the country’s hydropower industry, as well as in the exchange of knowledge in the construction of small and medium-sized hydropower stations.

Speaking about the need to ensure unhindered passage for return of Kyrgyz trucks that stand idle on the border with Iran, the Speaker called on the Ambassador to assist in resolving the issue.

In general, the parties discussed pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, and also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran.
