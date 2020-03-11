Parliamentary speaker asks Ambassador of Iran to help drivers stuck at border

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Kharrazi. Press service of the Parliament reported.
The parties discussed current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction, exchanged views on expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.
The Speaker of the Parliament announced his readiness to expand Kyrgyz-Iranian trade and economic relations. «At present, the trade between Kyrgyzstan and Iran is $ 30 million, but this figure does not reflect our economic opportunities,» Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said.
In general, the parties discussed pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, and also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran.