Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 8 countries in 2019

Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with eight countries of the world in 2019. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament.

According to him, at least 95 foreign visits at the highest level took place last year.

«In total, we have bilateral ties with 164 states. Representatives of consular services have rendered 84,000 services during the year,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

He noted that consular services would be opened in some cities of Russia.

«In 2019, the Russian Federation announced a migration amnesty, as a result, 999 Kyrgyzstanis were withdrawn from the black list. As a result of two migration amnesties, 6,487 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were given an opportunity to work in Russia again,» the official said.