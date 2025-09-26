17:35
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with South Sudan and the Bahamas

Kyrgyzstan has expanded its diplomatic presence globally by establishing relations with two countries on different continents. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On September 25, in New York, during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev signed joint communiqués with the Foreign Ministers of South Sudan and the Bahamas.

The meeting with South Sudanese Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba focused on establishing and intensifying political dialogue and cooperation within the UN. Minister Kulubaev invited his counterpart to visit Kyrgyzstan, expressing confidence that this would lay the foundation for strengthening bilateral relations.

On the same day, a communiqué signing ceremony was held with Bahamas Foreign Minister Frederick Audley Mitchell. The parties agreed to develop cooperation in agriculture, tourism, sustainable development, and finance. Particular attention was paid to climate change, where the parties expressed their intention to jointly promote initiatives on protection of ecosystems and transition to green economy.

In both cases, the parties emphasized that the establishment of diplomatic relations is the starting point for developing cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
link: https://24.kg/english/345084/
views: 140
