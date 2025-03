The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev met with the Ambassador of the Bahamas to the United States Wendall K. Jones in Washington.

The issues of establishing diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Bahamas were discussed.

Aibek Moldogaziev also informed his interlocutor about the country’s foreign policy initiatives, including the candidacy for a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.