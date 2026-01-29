Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 185 countries

Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with 185 countries. It was announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the results of activities for 2025 were summarized and priorities for 2026 were identified.

The Cabinet Chairman attended the meeting. Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the key achievements of the past year, emphasizing that the main political achievement of 2025 was the resolution of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border issue.

«The number of countries with which the Kyrgyz Republic has established diplomatic relations has reached 185, and our first embassy has been opened on the African continent. During the year, 190 events were held, and 633 international agreements and documents were signed,» he said.

The Cabinet Chairman also noted the need to promote practical solutions in the areas of multimodal transportation, digital logistics, and transport connectivity, to advance wind, solar, and small hydropower projects, and to facilitate investment in large-scale tourism projects.

«Our republic’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and preparations for the summit to be held in Bishkek in 2026 are of particular importance. It is necessary to continue the ministry’s efforts to promote the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027-2028,» he said, making a number of instructions.