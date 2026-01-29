09:25
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 185 countries

Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with 185 countries. It was announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the results of activities for 2025 were summarized and priorities for 2026 were identified.

The Cabinet Chairman attended the meeting. Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the key achievements of the past year, emphasizing that the main political achievement of 2025 was the resolution of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border issue.

«The number of countries with which the Kyrgyz Republic has established diplomatic relations has reached 185, and our first embassy has been opened on the African continent. During the year, 190 events were held, and 633 international agreements and documents were signed,» he said.

The Cabinet Chairman also noted the need to promote practical solutions in the areas of multimodal transportation, digital logistics, and transport connectivity, to advance wind, solar, and small hydropower projects, and to facilitate investment in large-scale tourism projects.

«Our republic’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and preparations for the summit to be held in Bishkek in 2026 are of particular importance. It is necessary to continue the ministry’s efforts to promote the Kyrgyz Republic’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027-2028,» he said, making a number of instructions.
link: https://24.kg/english/359705/
views: 28
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Haiti to establish diplomatic relations
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Tanzania
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with South Sudan and the Bahamas
Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Papua New Guinea established
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Belize, Somalia
Kyrgyzstan and the Bahamas intend to establish diplomatic relations
Kyrgyzstan and Angola establish diplomatic relations — MFA
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia
Kyrgyzstan plans to open consulate in Iceland
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight
29 January, Thursday
09:14
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 185 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 185 co...
28 January, Wednesday
20:03
Members of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan receive new official cars
19:49
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restriction on import of animals from India
17:20
Administrative building with underground parking to be built near City Hall
17:10
More than 13,000 unmarked excisable beverages discovered in Bishkek
16:40
One in 3 citizens should play sports: Cabinet announces ambitious plan