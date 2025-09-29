11:33
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Tanzania

Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with Tanzania. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

According to it, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A ceremony of signing a joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tanzania was also held.

Jeenbek Kulubaev noted that this meeting will be an important step in strengthening and further developing bilateral cooperation.

The parties agreed to begin work on expanding the legal framework and discussed current areas of cooperation, including deepening political dialogue, developing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and strengthening partnerships within the UN and other international organizations.
