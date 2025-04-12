16:34
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Belize, Somalia

Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Belize, and Somalia, the Foreign Ministry reports.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, during the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev to New York, diplomatic relations were established with three states - Burkina Faso, Belize, and Somalia.

The corresponding joint communiqués were signed by the permanent representatives of the countries to the UN.

During the talks, the parties expressed their readiness to develop political dialogue and agreed to strengthen cooperation through bilateral consultations and high-level visits.  
link: https://24.kg/english/325826/
views: 44
